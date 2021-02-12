The wild Columbus post-hardcore band For Your Health, a recent Stereogum Band To Watch, got together in 2018. In 2019, they dropped a couple of hugely promising records, an EP called Nosebleeds and a split with the band that was then known as Shin Guard. (They’re Hazing Over now.) Today, For Your Health release their debut album In Spite Of, and it’s an absolute ripper.

For Your Health play a wild, abrasive form of screamo. They can get dramatic and intense, but they also bring a level of serious silliness that few of their peers are even attempting these days. (In Spite Of has one song called “you’re so united ninety-three, we’re so flight one eighty” and another called “i slept with wes eisold and all i got was an out of court settlement,” so that’s where they’re coming from.) But the album also has moments of melody and even straight-up beauty that seem to come out of nowhere. It’s a convulsive listen, and it won’t give you a chance to get bored.

Before today, For Your Health have shared the early tracks “birthday candles in the effigy” and “save your breath, you’re gonna need it to blow my head off.” They also played their new songs in a great Hate5six live-in-studio video. Today, the album is finally out in the world, and you can hear it in all its 12-song, 17-minute glory below.

<a href="https://foryourhealth.bandcamp.com/album/in-spite-of">In Spite Of by for your health</a>

In Spite Of is out now on Twelve Gauge Records.