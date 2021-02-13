Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are rebooting Mr. & Mrs. Smith, director Doug Liman’s 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married couple who are secretly assassins working for competing agencies, as a new TV series for Amazon.

The show, co-created with Francesca Sloane, will star Glover and Waller-Bridge, who are also executive producing. The two actors previously appeared together in 2018’s Solo: A War Story as Lando Calrissian and the droid L3-37, respectively.

This isn’t Glover or Waller-Bridge’s first project for Amazon, either: the former’s film Guava Island was an Amazon Original and the latter’s Fleabag was an Amazon Prime Video series. Watch their video announcement on Instagram Stories below.