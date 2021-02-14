Tekashi 6ix9ine And Meek Mill Have Heated Valentine’s Day Altercation In Atlanta

News February 14, 2021 By James Rettig

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill got into a verbal altercation at a club outside Atlanta early Sunday morning on Valentine’s Day. As TMZ reports, the rappers and their respective security guards yelled at each other and 6ix9ine at one point lunged at Meek Mill. The two of them have been beefing since 6ix9ine testified against fellow gang members in the trial that landed him in prison for two years.

The fight spilled over to their social media accounts. Meek Mill tweeted: “69 waited out side the club for me they tryna get usssssss wtf … We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ….we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ….. he tryna get something locked up no cap lol”

Here’s video of the altercation:

