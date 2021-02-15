Megan Thee Stallion – “Southside Forever Freestyle”

New Music February 15, 2021

It’s Megan Thee Stallion’s 26th birthday — happy birthday, Megan Thee Stallion — and she’s released a new track to celebrate, “Southside Forever Freestyle,” which comes with a video of her performing it. “I’m goin’ hard in this bitch, goin’ hard for them kids, doin’ shit they ain’t seen in the ghetto,” she raps on it. “I’m goin’ hard for my mama, she knew I could do it, I pray every day just to prove it/ I’m goin’ hard for my granny, she want it, she have, the hood goin’ hard for Ms Paxton, huh.”

Megan released her debut studio album, Good News, last year. Last month, she popped up on a remix of Ariana Grande’s “34+35” with Doja Cat.

Check out “Southside Forever Freestyle” below.

