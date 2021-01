Ariana Grande had a busy 2020 with the release of her latest album Positions and she’s teaming up with two rappers who also had big 2020s: Megan Thee Stallion, who released her debut studio album Good News and Doja Cat, who continued her ascendance with a ton of guest features, including one on Grande’s album. They’ve joined her for a remix of Positions track “34+35” (69, get it!). Check it out below.