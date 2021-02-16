Genghis Tron – “Ritual Circle”

In the ’00s, the Poughkeepsie metal trio Genghis Tron released two albums, bringing a whole new take on their genre. Genghis Tron’s music was frantic and experimental, but not in the way that most bugged-out metal is frantic or experimental. Genghis Tron’s version had no drums and a whole lot of synths, and their tracks built and percolated. Genghis Tron went on hiatus a little while after releasing their great 2008 sophomore LP Board Up The House, but they’re back now, and they’re getting ready to release their third album. But they don’t look or sound much like they did 13 years ago.

Genghis Tron’s new album Dream Weapon — recorded, like their last two, with Converge’s Kurt Ballou — features a whole new lineup of the band. Hamilton Jordan and Michael Sochynsky are back with Genghis Tron, but former frontman Mookie Singerman isn’t taking part in the reunion. Instead, the group has brought in Tony Wolski, also the frontman of the Armed (who have their own new album coming out). They’ve also recruited a drummer: Nick Yacyshyn, who also plays in Sumac and Baptists. We posted “Dream Weapon,” the band’s first new song in 13 years. Today, they’ve followed it with the 10-minute stunner “Ritual Circle.”

There’s barely any metal in “Ritual Circle.” Instead, it’s a dreamy, swirling, pounding synth-rock track that reminds me, at least a little, of the Chemical Brothers’ “Setting Sun.” It bleepy and locked-in, but it’s also got an astral psychedelic thing working for it. The song doesn’t really sound anything like old Genghis Tron, but I love it. Check it out below.

Dream Weapon is out 3/26 on Relapse Records.