Caution – “Swallow”

Caution is the project of Nora Button and Cash ML, who previously played in the DC-based band Saturday Night. They started up a couple years ago, releasing some singles and an EP called What You Sell. Button moved to Minneapolis last year but the band kept on working, putting together a new self-titled EP that’s out at the end of the week. They make lovely and engaging shoegaze music and their latest single “Shallow” pulls from some of the best, a gauzy swirl that builds to a gentle and comforting pulse. Check it out below.

And here’s the EP’s previous single “Buy My Life”:

The Caution EP is out 2/19 via Born Yesterday Records. Pre-order it here.