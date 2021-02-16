Caution – “Swallow”

New Music February 16, 2021 4:40 PM By James Rettig

Caution – “Swallow”

New Music February 16, 2021 4:40 PM By James Rettig

Caution is the project of Nora Button and Cash ML, who previously played in the DC-based band Saturday Night. They started up a couple years ago, releasing some singles and an EP called What You Sell. Button moved to Minneapolis last year but the band kept on working, putting together a new self-titled EP that’s out at the end of the week. They make lovely and engaging shoegaze music and their latest single “Shallow” pulls from some of the best, a gauzy swirl that builds to a gentle and comforting pulse. Check it out below.

And here’s the EP’s previous single “Buy My Life”:

The Caution EP is out 2/19 via Born Yesterday Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Aretha Franklin & George Michael’s “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died In Your Arms”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Nostalgia, Ultra Turns 10

    13 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Katy Kirby Cool Dry Place

    11 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest