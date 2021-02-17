José González – “El Invento”

It’s been a long moment since we’ve heard anything new from José González, the Swedish singer and songwriter who crafts delicately lovely big-sigh music. González released his most recent album Vestiges & Claws exactly six years ago. (Today’s the anniversary.) González really hasn’t put out anything since, though his older songs sometimes still show up on soundtracks. Today, though, González returns with a new single called “El Invento.” It’s his first new song in more than five years, and it’s also the first time he’s ever written a song in Spanish.

González comes from the Swedish city of Gothenburg, and his parents are from Argentina, but he’s recorded almost entirely in English. The new song “El Invento” — Spanish for “The Invention” — is a quiet and truly pretty piece of music. González’s multi-tracked voice sounds as beautiful as ever, and other than a fluttery fingerpicked guitar and a soft metronomic beat, it’s all we hear on the song. González credits his young daughter Laura with helping him to write the song:

Every now and then I try to write lyrics in Spanish — this time I succeeded! I guess talking to Laura in Spanish every day helped. I started writing “El Invento” around 2017 when she was born. The song is about the questions — who we are, where we’re going and why? Whom can we thank for our existence? Historically, most traditions have invented answers to these questions. Thereof the name of the song: The Invention (god).

Listen below.

“El Invento” is out now on Mute. Right now, it’s a stand-alone single, but it would be cool if more music was on the way.