Field Music – “No Pressure”

A little over a month ago, Field Music returned with a new song called “Orion From The Street.” The band promised it was just the first preview of a forthcoming album, and today they’ve made the news official. The group’s eighth album is called Flat White Moon, and it’ll be out in April.

After last year’s World War I concept album Making A New World, Flat White Moon is touted as the band’s attempt to lean into their more direct, still-arty-but-poppier side of their songwriting. Describing the new album as more “physical,” the band added: “We want to make people feel good about things that we feel terrible about.”

Along with the announcement, Field Music have shared a new song called “No Pressure.” “It feels like we’re in a new political paradigm where no one takes responsibility for anything and, even worse, they don’t seem to feel any shame or remorse about it,” David Brewis said in a statement. “The song is like a mirror image of ‘Under Pressure.’ But if that was about ‘people on the street,’ this is mostly from the perspective of someone up on high insisting that nothing is his fault while the rest of us scratch around trying to hold things together.”

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Orion From The Street”

02 “Do Me A Favour”

03 “Not When You’re In Love”

04 “Out Of The Frame”

05 “When You Last Heard From Linda”

06 “No Pressure”

07 “In This City”

08 “I’m The One Who Wants To Be With You”

09 “Meant To Be”

10 “Invisible Days”

11 “The Curtained Room”

12 “You Get Better”

TOUR DATES:

10/07 – Aberdeen, UK @ Tunnels

10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s

10/09 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s

10/15 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

10/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

10/21 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia

10/22 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

10/23 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Flat White Moon is out 4/23 via Memphis Industries.