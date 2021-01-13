Field Music – “Orion From The Street”

The British art-rock group Field Music have been on a pretty prolific clip recently, releasing an album every two years, almost to the exact day. The last we heard from them was just about a year ago, with Making A New World, a concept album inspired by World War I that nevertheless had discomfiting parallels to current times. Now, it looks like they’re moving even quicker than usual. Later this year, Field Music will release another new album. Today, we’re hearing the first taste of it.

Field Music have released a new track called “Orion From The Street.” “I wrote it in a daze,” Peter Brewis said in a statement. “It’s full of accidental quotes and allusions — the first couple of lines I overheard in a Cary Grant documentary but they sum up the whole song — how intense impressions of love, hate, grief and guilt can be an almost hallucinatory experience.”

“Orion From The Street” kicks off with a while bunch of twinkling synths and keeps a low-key shimmer going from there. If “Orion From The Street” is named for the constellation, it’s a pretty fitting title. Check it out below.