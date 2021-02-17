DJ Muggs – “Nigrum Mortem”

New Music February 17, 2021 10:49 AM By Peter Helman

As the longtime producer and sonic architect for Cypress Hill, DJ Muggs helped push the sound of ’90s rap music into dark and insular new places. And now, he’s making dark and insular music all by himself.

Muggs, who now uses the alias DJ Muggs The Black Goat, has signed to Sacred Bones Records for the release of his new instrumental album Dies Occidendum. We’ve already heard its tingly lead single “The Chosen One,” and now he’s sharing another track.

“Nigrum Mortem” — which means “Black Death” in Latin — is all buzzing menace, eerie organ and nasty psychedelic guitar and portentous samples coming together into a deep, ominous groove. Listen to it below.

Dies Occidendum is out 3/12 on Sacred Bones.

