DJ Muggs – “The Chosen One”

The guy who made the beat for “Jump Around” is now labelmates with Zola Jesus and Pharmakon. That rules. DJ Muggs is the longtime producer from Cypress Hill, which means he’s one of the most important sonic architects in rap history. In recent years, Muggs has been exploring different musical directions. He worked with the late MF DOOM, and he’s made full albums with underground rappers like Roc Marciano, Mach-Hommy, and Tha God Fahim. He’s also made dubstep and trip-hop records. And now Muggs is getting ready to release an album of dark, atmospheric instrumentals on Sacred Bones Records.

In a couple of months, Muggs will release the new solo album Dies Occidendum. (Muggs is putting the album out under the name DJ Muggs The Black Goat. Muggs has been using the Black Goat as an alias for years, but now it just makes me imagine B-Real saying the phrase “wouldst thou like the taste of butter?”) According to a press release, Muggs envisioned the album as “the soundtrack to a film that does not yet exist,” which means it fits in nicely next to the music of fellow leftfield Sacred Bones signing John Carpenter.

First single “The Chosen One” is a lovely, tingly piece of music. Muggs combines neck-snap 808 patterns with horror-flick samples, ghostly choirs, and eerie minor-key pianos. It sounds a bit like Forest Swords, and but it also works to remind you of how much Muggs influenced key ’90s rap figures like the RZA. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Incantation”

02 “The Chosen One”

03 “Nigrum Mortem”

04 “Liber Null 777”

05 “Alphabet Of Desire”

06 Subconcious”

07 “Veni Vidi Amavi”

08 “Anointed”

09 “Anicca”

10 “Transmogrification”

Dies Occidendum is out 3/12 on Sacred Bones.