Back in the mid-’90s, Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton formed a band called Arab Strap. On paper, the group was a funny prospect: Acoustic guitars and programmed beats and Moffat’s Scottish sing-speak, all cataloguing the youthful listlessness of big weekends, long nights, and dead-end dalliances. But as often as Arab Strap could come across as sad or bleary-eyed, there was also wryness, charm, commiseration. Arab Strap were a cult favorite in their day, their sound often resembling the comedowns and reckonings of the stories they told even as their dance-oriented rhythms played like faint echoes of the prior night at the club.

Perhaps, at a certain juncture, that made Arab Strap the territory of younger men. Moffat and Middleton disbanded in the late ’00s, and at the time it seemed they had little interest in ever considering a revival. When they regrouped for some live shows several years ago, it didn’t quite seem like the reunion would stick long enough for new music to be written. But it did: Last year, the duo announced As Days Get Dark, their first album in 16 years.

Whether it’s the beginning of a new chapter or an isolated event, As Days Get Dark presents a new version of Arab Strap — still turning over many of the same ideas and encounters, but doing so with an older and wiser tone. True to its name, As Days Get Dark can often come across like a haunting, heavy listen. Moffat depicts people in various states of desperation or existential drift, and the places (or people, or substances) that provide some temporary solace. All these years later, he and Middleton have crafted a sound that is both more muscular and more glistening, emphatic synths and percussion underpinning arrangements that are textured just so. None of it slides into being too pretty, or too elegant. Arab Strap still have a way of confronting human ugliness and transcendence in equal measure, and while the album may on the surface seem to be born from a tumultuous stretch of years, it’s really just about eternal themes of lost souls looking for a little bit of meaning.

As a vocalist, time has been kind to Moffat. His voice feels lower, gruffer, full of presence. You can hear all the years and late nights etched into his words, making the album’s most confessional moments resonate with profundity at the same time that his jocular asides are that much sneakier and more hilarious. There’s a poetry in the matter of factness on the album, Moffat just as capable of making the strife of a normal person feel (slyly) biblical or crafting an allegory about a long self-destructive train ride through the night.

As Days Get Dark is a striking return from the band, a signal they have something meaningful to say in this new era (and hopefully aren’t done doing so yet). Perhaps you will come to the album as a new fan, all these years removed from Arab Strap’s first act, or perhaps you’ve been along for the whole ride. Either way, there’s a lot to unpack with As Days Get Dark. Ahead of the album’s release, we caught up with Moffat, calling over Zoom from his home in Scotland. Now that you can hear As Days Get Dark for yourself, read along below for the stories behind each song on Arab Strap’s excellent comeback.

1. “The Turning Of Our Bones”

I don’t mean to do too much of a predictable journalist thing here, but: Your first album in 16 years begins with the words “I don’t give a fuck about the past.”

AIDAN MOFFAT: [Laughs] Yeah, it wasn’t intentionally written with the band in mind. Perhaps subconsciously. There’s obviously a bit of a relationship and a rekindling. As soon as I wrote it, I thought, “Oh, that’s the first song on the album.” When you write something like that, you think it’s a really good way to start. But also the song was inspired by the Famadihana, a Madagascar ritual where they exhume bones and dress them up and dance around. At the time, it was on obvious metaphor for love and romance, things like that, but also as soon as I started to write it I realized it was very much about the band as well. Even once we had the demo for that, it was pretty much the first song we wanted people to hear.

Several years ago, the band first reunited for a run of shows. I was actually at the performance at Iceland Airwaves in 2017, when you’d supposedly told someone outside that could quite likely be the last ever Arab Strap gig. How long after that did some of these songs start to germinate?

MOFFAT: I can’t quite remember. When we came back from that tour, we weren’t quite sure what we were going to do. It felt like the end of something. But I think we did it pretty quick actually. Halfway through 2018. We had worked on stuff previously, in 2012 or something, that we were going to release as a soundtrack. But we decided not to. It started to sound very much like Arab Strap, and we didn’t want to release an Arab Strap album. We knew if we did start doing stuff again it would probably gravitate towards the sound that we are used to. I don’t think any of those songs made it to the record, I think we felt they were a bit too… they seemed old to us. Like the older Arab Strap. So it wasn’t completely new when we started, we’d fiddled with some stuff before. But it must’ve been early 2018 when we started to exchange some ideas.

This thing in 2012, was that an actual finished album?

MOFFAT: No, no, I think it was three instrumentals with very bare bones parts and then we abandoned it. I think Anton Newcombe got the job instead. He was doing some music, we were doing a bit, and we said just let him do the whole thing.

I want to go back to this tribal ritual that inspired the song. How did you come across that?

MOFFAT: I was reading a book about death rituals, because that’s the sort of shitty books I like to read. [Laughs] The way people dispose of bodies and stuff. That one came up and it was fascinating. I think the belief is the soul doesn’t truly pass until the corpse is completely decayed, so you’re still within the carcass for a while. It’s every seven or 10 years they exhume the skeleton and hold it up high and dance around it and celebrate. It seemed like a really bizarre and macabre thing to do but also very sweet. I’m interested in ideas that challenge the way we think about death in the West.

When this first came out last year you said the song was about “resurrection and shagging.”

MOFFAT: Yeah, what the band does, we are capable of dragging the corpse out and having a dance with it, we’re lucky in that respect. But there’s other parts in the song, too. There’s a quote from an old English folk song, “Down Among The Dead Men,” that says, “If Bacchus is a friend to love.” It’s a great old song about, basically, getting drunk and shagging. And death.

2. “Another Clockwork Day”

There’s a mix of sad, quotidian scenes with something more poignant in this.

MOFFAT: Like all of them, it was inspired by real events. I found some old pictures and I found myself thinking about how beautiful we all looked 15 years ago. It was a silly thing. I was having an argument with a guy on Twitter — this is going to sound stupid. He was arguing with me and said I should fuck off with my silly songs about wanking. And I was like, “…I don’t think I’ve actually written a song about wanking.” I think I saw it as a challenge. [Laughs] It was in the back of my head for months, wondering how I could do that in a way that wasn’t grotty. In a way that was sensible and mature.

Aye, no, it’s also porn. I worry about porn. I have a young son, who hopefully can’t hear me right now, he’s in the other room. I wonder about how these things effect the way people are learning about sex. I never had that. When I was young, the thing in Scotland was when someone got a porn magazine they would bury it somewhere in a field and everyone knew where it was buried. [Laughs] All the local boys would take turns to go and find it. What you’re really trying to find when you’re going through that is what you’re trying to connect with.

A lot of these things, I don’t try to think about them too much, they just kind of come together. You know, yes, it was a way to try and deal with it and add a bit of loveliness to it. Many Arab Strap songs in the past had quite intimate details and I’ve never understood people being shocked by these things. I find it interesting people are still shocked by the things people do every day. Not even just sexual things. Picking your nose and things like that. People still find that strangely offensive, as if we aren’t just very intelligent beasts.

Like you said, a lot of songs begin with some slice of real life, and later on there’s some more character sketch type songs. With the new album, what do you feel is the line, or the balance, between autobiographical and fictional?

MOFFAT: When I was younger, I was absolutely determined that everything had to be absolutely true. There’s only one Arab Strap song that was fiction, on the first album, and even then it wasn’t complete fiction. Now… I wouldn’t want to write the same way anyway, because I’ve had many more years to think about it, and since Arab Strap stopped I’ve made albums so the way I write has evolved. I didn’t want to change that.

I don’t know, maybe 60-40? Something like that. There’s one, like “Kebabylon,” that’s based on something I read; it’s not me at all. But also there’s a lot of me in that, the very fact that I interpreted the work of a man who sweeps the streets at five AM as a guardian angel who keeps all our secrets. That says quite a lot about me. [Laughs] The events are not all autobiographical, but the feeling and the message is about me.

3. “Compersion Pt. 1”

So “The Turning Of Our Bones” was the reintroduction, but this was the official lead single.

MOFFAT: I’m really awful at picking singles. I don’t understand the concept of singles at all. “Bones” was an obvious one I think. The lyrics played a part in that definitely, it seemed like a good introduction. I really like the sound of “Compersion.” It’s also in a funny time. I’m very out of practice but I’m a drummer. A 7/4 disco beat was quite interesting, I thought. I discovered in 7/4 you can still dance, but 5/4 you can’t, it’s just too strange. I feel like it has a good drive. It’s good at being a bit of a rock song but quite intimate at the same time.

In the album bio, you said one of the general themes of the album is “what people turn to in times of need. And how they can hide in the night.” There’s a lot of scenes like that on the album. There’s a hotel hookup story here.

MOFFAT: Yeah, yeah. I don’t want to go into the private life too much. But what I was inspired with with this song was the language that comes with it. In that scene a “unicorn” is a woman who wants to have a relationship with a couple. They call her a unicorn because it’s so rare and a complete fantasy. [Laughs] And “compersion” itself is a new term for enjoying your partner enjoy pleasure [with someone else]. There’s another wee line I thought was funny… “fluid bonding.” When you are allowed to exchange fluids with someone else. I was fascinated by the language that comes with the scene.

It’s named “Pt. 1,” are these ideas you’re looking to explore more?

MOFFAT: No, that was a joke. Obviously it ends pretty badly for the protagonist. My joke was to call it “Pt. 1” as if there was ever going to be a “Pt. 2.” But, no, there’s not. [Laughs]

4. “Bluebird”

This one feels like one of the sadder songs on the album to me.

MOFFAT: Really? That’s one of the ones I suggested as a single. [Laughs] “Bluebird” is about social media and people being assholes. “Bluebird” obviously being the Twitter logo. And also, why we do it. You were saying the “turning to things at night.” I don’t do it so much now, but there was a point I’d be on Twitter all night drinking a beer and talking to people. It’s a strange thing, social media. It can be really bad for you. I’ve had times when it’s really upset me, I went to bed shaking. So [social media] can be a bad thing but it’s addictive too. I suppose that song just came from me questioning why anyone does it, why I continue to do it.

With “Another Clockwork Day,” you’re also talking about something that’s different from the past. Technologically speaking, a lot has changed in the 16 years since Arab Strap released an album. Was the digital landscape something that loomed large for you?

MOFFAT: It’s a big part of the lyrics now. I don’t think I ever mentioned social media or anything online before, because it was fledgling stuff when we split up. That was 2006. I had a computer but I didn’t really — I wasn’t on any social media. You’re absolutely right, it has absolutely overtaken us, and had a very heavy effect on us. As you say, “Clockwork Day” and “Bluebird” are specifically about it but it’s a big part of [the album] — even the artwork. This idea of windows, I sing in “Bluebird” about gabbing with ghosts in windows. If anything, “Bluebird” was probably the biggest inspiration for the cover. I wanted it to be from my point of view, or the lyrics’ point of view.

5. “Kebabylon”

I think I’ve witnessed this scene in London and Dublin. The drunken zombie march when the last place closes down and everyone’s roaming the streets hitting up kebab shops and convenience stores. But it’s also a story about the people who have to come and clean up the mess left behind by all of that. Why did you want to inhabit that character?

MOFFAT: I read a book about London after hours and all the things you can find and do. One of the chapters was all about the street sweepers. The stories they told about what they found were just fascinating. Besides the obvious things like needles and condoms, there were wedding rings — and a lot of underwear apparently. It seemed pretty foul, but it also seemed like these people were helping us. The idea that someone comes and sweeps up the debris of all the secret meetings and shenanigans and silly things we do, that spoke to me.

Obviously there’s a few points on the album — it’s amazing now to talk about nights out. I don’t know how long ago that was now. I had hoped [the pandemic] was all going to be over by the time the album was out but I guess not. So I suppose “Kebabylon” is almost nostalgic now. But the tales they told [in that book], there’s something exciting about that time in the morning. When I used to go into Glasgow a lot, on Saturday nights sometimes I would go to this casino, and you wouldn’t get out until half past five. You’d see all the street sweepers along with bugs eating all the chips and people actually asleep and the sun coming up. It’s a very vibrant, exciting time for me. I suppose it’s the potential for stories. It’s a very fertile time of day.

Also, “Kebabylon,” it’s used over here but mostly in England, to describe that time of day, what happens after a night out. But also there’s quite a lot of kebab shops across Britain called Kebabylon and I love shops with silly names so I wanted to get that into a song for years.

I was going to ask how long you were waiting to use the term “Kebabylon” in an Arab Strap song.

MOFFAT: [Laughs] When Malcolm heard the title he kind of groaned like, “For fuck’s sake, no.” Then I explained, “It’ll make sense when you hear it.” He’s quite happy with it now.

As you’ve gotten older and written a bunch of music, that bleary early morning scenery still pulls you in, still inspires you?

MOFFAT: I get very romantic about the city sometimes. I was starting to ease off on that sort of thing. I live a bit outside the city, about 10 minutes on the train. I was becoming quite local before the pandemic. I don’t know. I’m getting older, too. I’ll be 48 this year.

And you’ve got kids now.

MOFFAT: Ah, they don’t care. [Laughs] When it all comes back to normal I’m either going to sit at home and not go out again really, or I’m going to go out for two months and then I’ll come home.

This is going back to that idea of what people do in the night: When you’re talking about being the kind of person who’s experienced these nights, but then telling a story that really gets into the filth and aftermath, do you feel like there’s an objective remove to the album? Like, you’re not exactly casting judgment on people and the perhaps misled ways we seek connection.

MOFFAT: I’ve never really written about right and wrong. If anything, it’s all about the space in between and the mistakes we make. I mean, pretty much every old Arab Strap song is about me being an asshole. Although they are ostensibly about relationships, the worst person in an Arab Strap song is always me. I think that’s important. You could write about these things, as long as you’re not casting judgment.