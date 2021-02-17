Demi Lovato Reveals She Had Three Strokes And A Heart Attack After Her OD

Demi Lovato has a new four-part documentary series on the way called Dancing With The Devil, which will start rolling out on 3/23 on YouTube. A follow-up to her 2017 documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, it documents the events leading up to her drug overdose in 2018 and what happened after.

The documentary’s official description says that director Michael D. Ratner had “unprecedented access to [her] personal and musical journey during the most trying time of her life as she unearthed her prior traumas and discovered the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health.”

In the just-released trailer for the series, Lovato reveals that some of the health problems she faced after her overdose included three strokes and a heart attack. “My doctors said I had five to ten more minutes,” she said.

The trailer also features a preview of a new Lovato song named after the series. Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil will have its world premiere at the virtual SXSW Film Festival on 3/16 before airing on YouTube the following week.

Watch below.