Haim – “Gasoline (Remix Feat. Taylor Swift)”

Haim popped up on Taylor Swift’s second album of 2020, evermore, for the fun revenge song “no body, no crime” and now Swift is repaying the favor by hopping on a new remix of “Gasoline,” a track from last year’s Women In Music Pt. III. The sister trio announced the remix with a TikTok of them listening to it in the car. Here is Haim’s statement on the team-up:

since we released wimpiii in june, taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite. so when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her. she brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life. thank you @taylorswift for adding your incredible voice and spirit to a track that means so much to us.

Listen below.

The remix is included on the just-released expanded edition of Women In Music Pt. III, which also features a new version of “3AM” with Thundercat: