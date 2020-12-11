Once upon a time, Taylor Swift album-release cycles moved like clockwork. She was a machine. Once every two years — the even-numbered years — Swift would come out with a bright, noisy, immaculately-crafted new album. She was Ms. November, and she never fucked us over. (Really, she was usually Ms. Late October, but I like my stupid indie rock joke too much to take it out.) When Swift came out with 1989 and became the biggest star in the world, she had to interrupt that schedule, and that every-two-years rhythm went all out of joint. Reputation and Lover both arrived on their own timetables, detached from the routine that was once so dependable.

Earlier this year, out of the clear blue sky, Swift released her quarantine album folklore with less than one day’s advance notice. This was a lovely pandemic-era surprise, but it also meant that Swift dropped the most autumnal album of her career dead in the middle of the summer. Swift made her grand return to the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with a song called “cardigan,” and she did it in August, a time when only Alaskans and psychopaths wear cardigans. With that in mind, Swift’s new album evermore, her second in five months, feels like a temporal correction. In evermore, Swift has made a full-on winter album — a Christmas album, even — and she’s made sure that it arrives at exactly the right moment.

Thirteen years ago, Swift released The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection, a Christmas EP that you could only buy at Target. She sang “White Christmas” and “Last Christmas” and a couple of originals with the word “Christmas” in their titles. (Up until “Shake It Off,” I maintained that Swift’s version of “Santa Baby” was the only bad song that she had ever released.) evermore isn’t Christmas music the way that The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection is Christmas music. Instead, it’s Christmas music the same way that Joni Mitchell’s “River” is Christmas music — a series of short stories about heartbreak and romance and longing, sometimes set against snowy backdrops. On “’tis the damn season,” Swift’s protagonist, home for the holidays, ends up in a quick fling with an ex. On “champagne problems,” her narrator, who’s just said no to a marriage proposal, says, “Soon they’ll have the nerve to deck the halls that we once walked through.” “Hey, December,” Swift sings on the title track.” “Guess I’m feeling unmoored.” (Same.) All throughout, seasonal depression looms lyrically large.

Musically, too, evermore is a blanket album, a fireplace album. On folklore, it was fascinating to hear the tension between Swift’s bright, direct pop melodies and the murky acoustic orchestration that the National’s Aaron Dessner layered over them. Even when she was at her softest, you could never quite forget that the Taylor Swift of folklore was still Taylor Swift, the planet-conquering pop titan. On evermore, she’s gone even smaller. It’s a soft, meditative, consciously quiet album. This time around, she’s not really writing pop songs and presenting them in the clothing of NPR-style indie. Instead, she’s just straight-up writing NPR-indie songs. It’s a small but crucial distinction.

More than folklore, evermore is Taylor Swift’s version of a National album — and not just because the entire National, Matt Berninger included, step in as her backing band on “coney island.” (“coney island” is the dourest moment on evermore — the 2020 equivalent to the moment that the guy from Snow Patrol showed up on Red.) These days, Taylor Swift is so devoted to the sound of early-’10s Instagram-folk that she put Justin Vernon’s guitar and Marcus Mumford’s backing vocals on the same song.

Many of the best songs from folklore — new-wave sighs like “mirrorball” and “my tears ricochet” — were the ones that Swift made with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. On evermore, the balance has shifted. Antonoff co-wrote two songs on evermore, but his touch is really only evident on the soft, twinkling propulsion of “gold rush,” the one song that he co-produced. On every other song, Aaron Dessner produces. (Swift also co-produced much of the record, as she often does.)

Back in the day, when Swift was regularly making bangers with Max Martin, Antonoff was the one working with Swift on the more stripped-down, personal songs. Now, we only get a slight touch of the neon ’80s boom that Swift once loved so much. Instead, Swift has adjusted her voice to the delicate strings-and-guitars interplay that’s always been the National’s sonic signature. Even the biggest, most triumphant moments on evermore sound smothered and sedated. Unless she gives them serious sonic makeovers, it’s hard to imagine Swift ever singing any of the songs on evermore in a packed stadium. (It’s also hard to imagine anyone doing anything in a packed stadium, but that’s a whole other story.)

It’s kind of funny that Swift was able to stop the world yesterday with the news of another album of soft-focus lullabies. Like folklore before it, evermore is an album of subtle growers and atmospheric vibes. You wouldn’t think this style would lend itself to a splashy surprise release, but you would be wrong. With a couple of tweets, Swift swiftly dashed any chance that Kid Cudi or Jack Harlow might have a #1 debut next week. (Back in late November, Paul McCartney pushed his own album-release date back a week. I think Swift tipped him off, but I just can’t prove it.) With folklore, Swift made a legitimate smash, one of the biggest albums of the year. But evermore isn’t a quickie cash-in sequel to a big success. Instead, it’s another step on a long artistic journey. It’s just one that arrived a whole lot earlier than anyone thought.