Club Intl – “Never Be The Same”

Club Intl is Chromatics/Italians Do It Better synthpop auteur Johnny Jewel’s new project fronted by John Eatherly, the former Be Your Own Pet member who also used to lead the New York indie rock band Public Access TV. They’ve already shared two songs together, “Crush” and “Ash Is Gone,” and Club Intl’s debut album In The Attic is set to arrive in March. Today they’re releasing a new song, “Never Be The Same,” which comes with a remix from MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden. Eatherly explains:

It’s so interesting and exciting having an artist you respect reimagine your work in a way that you never could have possibly heard or thought of yourself. Other than great taste and a knack for making the sounds hit your ears just right, both Andrew and Johnny have in common that they march to the beat of their own drum. That’s the quality I look up to the most in musicians. It’s a dream to work with them together on a track.

Listen to “Never Be The Same” and VanWyngarden’s rework below.

In The Attic is out 5/14 via Italians Do It Better.