Two years ago, the Charlotte rapper Mavi, then still a teenager, came out with his album Let The Sun Talk and quickly jumped into the upper tier of the lo-fi DIY rap underground. Mavi’s music was hazy and thoughtful, a warm and weeded-out embrace. Since then, Mavi has collaborated with Earl Sweatshirt, and now he’s followed Let The Sun Talk with the new EP The End Of The Earth.

The first thing you might notice about The End Of The Earth is that the cover art is a riff on Shel Silverstein’s 1974 book Where The Sidewalk Ends. The thought of a young rapper being influenced by Silverstein is just fun to think about. The second thing you’ll notice is that the EP’s first track is 14 minutes long. It turns out that that’s the entire EP. If you keep listening, you’ll hear that whole track again, divided up into five individual tracks. But you should let it ride anyway. It’s worth hearing a second time.

End Of The Earth doesn’t feel like a major statement, but it’s a deeply pleasant and reassuring release. Mavi raps in an under-the-breath mutter that perfectly suits the soft-focus psychedelia of the production. He’s the kind of rapper who can go in hard over a track with no drums, finding his own rhythm. Check out the EP below.

<a href="https://mavi.bandcamp.com/album/end-of-the-earth">END OF THE EARTH by MAVI</a>

End Of The Earth is out now on New York Lab/UnitedMasters.