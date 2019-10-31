Earl Sweatshirt Announces New EP Feet Of Clay, Out Tonight

Last year, Earl Sweatshirt released the murky, fascinating album Some Rap Songs, his first in three years. In the time between albums, Earl had been relatively quiet. This past year, though, he’s been active, contributing production and guest verses to quite a few underground rappers. And tonight, he’ll follow up Some Rap Songs with a new seven-track project called Feet Of Clay.

Earl produced most of Feet Of Clay himself. There’s only one outside producer: Longtime collaborator the Alchemist, who produced “MTOMB.” The EP also features guest appearances from two enigmatic rappers, New Jersey’s Mach-Hommy and North Carolina’s Mavi. In a press release, Earl says, “FOC is a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death throes of a crumbling empire.” Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “74”

02 “EAST”

03 “MTOMB”

04 “OD”

05 “EL TORO COMBO MEAL” (Feat. Mavi)

06 “TISKTISK/COOKIES”

07 “4N” (Feat. Mach-Hommy)

Feet Of Clay is out 11/1 on Tan Cressida/Warner Bros. A pop-up event is happening 3-10PM today in LA’s downtown Arts District.