Watch Tune-Yards Perform "hold yourself." On Colbert With Bean Bags

February 23, 2021 By Chris DeVille

A month ago, Tune-Yards announced their new album sketchy. and released the new single “hold yourself.” Last night, Merrill Garbus, Nate Brenner, and friends performed the track for their “late-night guru” Stephen Colbert on A Late Show.

“hold yourself.” is about the way each generation does a disservice to the next, despite their best efforts: “Parents are children/ Parents were children all of the time/ Parents they made us, they tried to raise us/ But parents betrayed us even when they tried.” In keeping with that theme, Garbus sang the song from atop a pile of giant, colorful beanbags, presumably channeling her inner child. It’s a fun performance of a very good song, so check it out below.

sketchy. is out 3/26 on 4AD.

