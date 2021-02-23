“hold yourself.” is about the way each generation does a disservice to the next, despite their best efforts: “Parents are children/ Parents were children all of the time/ Parents they made us, they tried to raise us/ But parents betrayed us even when they tried.” In keeping with that theme, Garbus sang the song from atop a pile of giant, colorful beanbags, presumably channeling her inner child. It’s a fun performance of a very good song, so check it out below.

sketchy. is out 3/26 on 4AD.