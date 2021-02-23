Adult Mom – “Checking Up”

Next week, Adult Mom are releasing their third album, Driver, their first for Epitaph Records. They shared “Berlin” from it way back around this time last year and “Sober” from it much more recently. Today, they’re putting out a new single called “Checking Up,” which bursts into some shaggy power-pop fireworks pretty quickly as Stevie Knipe reflects on a relationship where each emotional hurdle feels like it’s only deepening a bond. “You tell me that you’re not checking up on me,” Knipe sings on it. “But I am the one you think of when you think about the things you’ve done wrong before in your life.” Listen below.

Driver is out 3/5 via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.