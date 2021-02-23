Fog Lake – “Jitterbug”

Aaron Powell has been putting out hazy and mesmerizing music as Fog Lake for the better part of a decade. His last album was 2018’s Captain, though he’s put out a few one-offs and an EP since then. Today, he’s announcing a new album called Tragedy Reel, which Powell recorded last summer in isolation in his small Canadian hometown.

Its lead single “Jitterbug” is downbeat and overcast as it slides through nostalgic memories. “We got nothing to compensate/ I was tamed by the toll/ We’re just going through the motions now,” Powell sings, his voice pinched and reflective. “Light it up, jitterbug/ I’m already overwhelmed/ Don’t change my mind.”

“‘Jittberbug’ describes the degeneration of first love from my adolescence to the present. I was shifting feelings toward my surroundings and how drastically things have changed over the years,” Powell wrote in a statement. “The lyrics: ‘This town lights up for nobody at night,’ is about the solitude found living in a place that once fostered dreams and hopes, but now feels desolate.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Crystalline”

02 “Dakota”

03 “Jitterbug”

04 “Latter Day Saint”

05 “Catacombs”

06 “Sullivan”

07 “Crocodile”

08 “Pity Party”

09 “June”

Tragedy Reel is out 4/23 via Orchid Tapes. Pre-order it here,