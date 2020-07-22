Fog Lake – “Slipping”

It’s been a bit since Fog Lake’s Aaron Powell put out new music. His last album was 2018’s Captain, followed a few months later by the Carousel EP, and he’s popped up on the stray compilation since then.

A few days ago, Powell tweeted about finding some demos on CD-Rs and an old iPod touch and it seems like he’s already started releasing them. Today, he’s put up a previously unreleased B-side called “Slipping,” a mumbly but gripping track that sounds like there’s a chaotic song bubbling under the surface that’s kept behind a heavy layer of haze. Check it out below.