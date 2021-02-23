Glass Beach Announce Remix Album Featuring Bartees Strange, Skylar Spence, Dogleg, & More

Glass Beach released their debut album, the first glass beach album, almost two years ago now but they’re still riding that high. The Band To Watch reissued it via Run For Cover last year and covered themselves after hitting it big on Spotify last fall. Today, they’re announcing a whole remix album of their debut, called alchemist rats beg bashful (remixes), which will be out next week. It features contributions from Bartees Strange, Skylar Spence, Dogleg, Backxwash, NNAMDI, and many more.

They’re sharing two tracks from it right now: a cover of “bathroom community” by the Baltimore shit-stirrers Pinkshift, who were on our Best New Bands list last year, and a rework of “yoshis island” by the Seattle producer clover & sealife.

Listen to those below and check out the tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

1. “jhariah dies and goes to hell (Jhariah)”

2. “(rat castle) (fantasyluv dreamix)”

3. “(FOREVER!!!!!!!!!) [WOW OK Remix]”

4. “Blood Rivers Remix (backxwash)”

5. “Dallas (jackson from online cowboy billionare mix)”

6. “neon glow (floral tattoo version)”

7. “yoshis island (clover & sealife world 7×7 mix)”

8. “Calico (Skatune Network Emo Rocksteady Cover)”

9. “Planetarium (Shalfi)”

10. “glass beach (Twinkle Park ornamental ver)”

11. “bathroom community (Pinkshift)”

12. “Bone Skull (Bartees Strange Remix)”

13. “Rat Castle (Skylar Spence Remix)”

14. “LOST!!!!!! (Dre Dupre)”

15. “cold weather (GWIZ ‘180mph on the 405’ Remix)”

16. “blood rivers (onlytom remix)”

17. “Orchids Reimagined (Nnamdi)”

18. “Neon Glow (Dogleg)”

alchemist rats beg bashful (remixes) is out 3/5. Pre-order it here.