Glass Beach – “classic j dies and gets a million streams on spotify”

Most of the members of Glass Beach have come together to cover “classic j dies and goes to hell part 1,” the opening track from the Los Angeles Band To Watch’s debut album The First Glass Beach Album. The special occasion is the song hitting 1 million streams on Spotify. The only member missing is the song’s namesake, frontperson J. McClendon, but William White, Layne Smith, and Jonas Newhouse do an admirable enough job turning the hyperactive track into an acoustic number that still keeps that same energy.

“still in shock. thank you all so much! we fucking made our album in our apartment bedrooms and a shared practice space over the course of 3 years,” the band wrote on Twitter. “j produced the whole record themself. it’s just incredible to see it come this far.”

Check it out below.

<a href="https://glassbeach.bandcamp.com/track/classic-j-dies-and-gets-a-million-streams-on-spotify" target="_blank">classic j dies and gets a million streams on spotify by glass beach</a>