The premise of Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?, the recent Scooby-Doo reboot on the cartoon streaming service Boomerang, is that Scooby and the gang meet up with a different guest starring celebrity or fictional character every week. Kacey Musgraves met Scooby-Doo on the show in October. And now Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, who is apparently canonically pals with Shaggy and Scooby, is showing up to help solve a mystery on this Thursday’s episode. Watch a clip from his appearance below.