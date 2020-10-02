Kacey Musgraves Meets Scooby-Doo

On frantic and chaotic news days, it’s important that we all focus on what’s truly important — like the welcome information that Kacey Musgraves and Scooby-Doo are now friends. Musgraves, the critical-darling country star, meets fellow child-friendly stoner icons Scooby and Shaggy on a new episode of Scooby-Doo, which has apparently recently been rebooted for the cartoon streaming service Boomerang. Her transition into Hanna-Barbera-style cartoon is pretty effortless!

Musgraves tweeted a couple of clips from her Scooby-Doo episode last night, and it’s a funny thing to watch. In the video, Musgraves presents Scooby and Shaggy with a huge spread of food, and also with her homemade hot sauce, which is apparently strong enough to eat through floorboards. Check it out below.

Since winning all those Grammys, Musgraves seems to be on a mission to meet up with every kids’-TV icon of her childhood — like Elmo! And Wayne Coyne! She’s good at being famous.

You can watch this particular Scooby-Doo episode on the Boomerang app. I hope the ghost is Musgraves herself and not the tree guy.