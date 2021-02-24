Kero Kero Bonito – “The Princess And The Clock”

The last thing we heard from Kero Kero Bonito, not including their Bugsnax theme song, was the surprise-released Civilisation I EP in 2019. Its title implied the existence of a sequel, and now that sequel, Civilisation II, is finally on the way.

The three tracks on the Civilisation II EP were made completely on vintage hardware, inspired by artists like Kate Bush, Björk, and Jon Hassell. Today, KKB are sharing the first song, a glittering synthpop track called “The Princess And The Clock.” According to the band:

“The Princess And The Clock” is the tale of a young explorer who is kidnapped while sailing the world, imprisoned at the top of a tower and worshipped as royalty by an isolated society. Trapped in her chamber, she spends years dreaming of escaping, until one day she disappears. A legend of our own invention, “The Princess And The Clock” was written before Covid emerged, though the long, lonely hours and escapist dreams its protagonist experiences will be relatable to many right now. It’s a song for anyone who has ever felt trapped, lost and alone.”

Listen below, along with animated illustrations from Dan W. Jacobs.

Civilisation II is out 4/21 on Polyvinyl.