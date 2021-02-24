Anna Fox Rochinski – “No Better”

New Music February 24, 2021 8:04 PM By James Rettig

Anna Fox Rochinski – “No Better”

New Music February 24, 2021 8:04 PM By James Rettig

Last month, Quilt leader Anna Fox Rochinski announced her debut solo album, Cherry, with its squiggly title track. Today, she’s releasing a new single called “No Better,” an airy piano ballad with a rubbery backbone and Rochinski’s smooth voice intoning: “I remember the pawn you played/ You went and fucked up your little charade/ But I can’t leave you down at the bottom.” It’s sleek and sophisticated and builds into something quite expansive and you can check it out below.

Cherry is out 3/26 via Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Lisa Lisa And Cult Jam’s “Head To Toe”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Atlantic Starr’s “Always”

    3 days ago

    Daft Punk Announce Breakup

    3 days ago

    Barack Obama And Bruce Springsteen Launch Spotify Podcast

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Nervous Dater Call In The Mess

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest