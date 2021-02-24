Anna Fox Rochinski – “No Better”

Last month, Quilt leader Anna Fox Rochinski announced her debut solo album, Cherry, with its squiggly title track. Today, she’s releasing a new single called “No Better,” an airy piano ballad with a rubbery backbone and Rochinski’s smooth voice intoning: “I remember the pawn you played/ You went and fucked up your little charade/ But I can’t leave you down at the bottom.” It’s sleek and sophisticated and builds into something quite expansive and you can check it out below.

Cherry is out 3/26 via Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.