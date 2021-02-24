Taylor Swift Countersues Evermore Theme Park

Evermore, a fantasy-themed “immersive experience theme park” in Pleasant Grove, Utah, recently sued Taylor Swift for trademark infringement over her new album of the same name and related merchandise. Representatives for Swift called the claims “frivolous” and “baseless.” And now, Law360 reports that Swift is countersuing Evermore — for playing her music without a license.

The complaint filed by TAS Rights Management LLC, the company that handles the rights for Swift’s music and other trademarks, alleges that Evermore actors regularly performed “Love Story,” “You Belong With Me,” and “Bad Blood” for large audiences at the park — and that “these unlawful musical performances are marketed as a central attraction of Evermore Park.”

TAS Rights Management’s suit adds that Evermore has ignored numerous attempts by BMI, the performance rights organization, to get the park to license the songs. Swift is alleging willful and vicarious copyright infringement and seeking unspecified damages, court costs, and attorney fees in addition to an injunction blocking the park from performing her songs.