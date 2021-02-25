Bachelor – “Anything At All”

Jay Som’s Melina Duterte recently teamed up with Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott to form a new band called Routine. They just released their debut EP late last year. And now Duterte is teaming up with another indie-rock heavy hitter, Palehound’s Ellen Kempner, for another new band called Bachelor — although according to a press release, “Bachelor is not a band, it is a friendship.”

Back in the before times, when touring was still a thing, Duterte and Kempner took a rare break from the road to record together in California. They haven’t announced an EP or an album together yet, but today, they’re sharing the project’s debut single “Anything At All,” which was written, performed, and produced entirely by the two of them.

“We’re so excited to finally share this song with y’all and announce our new band!” the duo say in a statement. “We’ve been dear friends and huge fans of each other for years and were lucky enough to get to work together in January 2020 before quarantine. We feel that ‘Anything At All’ is an even blend of our tastes and writing styles and to release it feels very hopeful and joyous to us.” Listen below.

“Anything At All” is out now on Polyvinyl Records, Lucky Number, and Milk! Records.