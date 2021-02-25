Alice Longyu Gao – “She Abunai” (Feat. Mura Masa & Bülow)

New Music February 25, 2021 9:00 PM By James Rettig

Alice Longyu Gao, who was behind late 2019’s deliriously fun “Rich Bitch Juice,” has been steadily building her profile over the past year, releasing a handful of new songs and DJing virtually when possible. Today, Gao has put out a new track called “She Abunai,” a collaboration with British producer Mura Masa and German-Canadian singer Bülow. It’s a sleek and catchy pop song that slides between metallic-y and slippery sweet. Check it out below.

