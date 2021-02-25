Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Announce Collaborative Album As Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have teamed up for a collaborative album. Their new project is called Silk Sonic and the first single will be released next Friday (3/5). Mars announced the news on Twitter, writing: “We locked in and made an album.” The artwork says that Bootsy Collins is also involved as the “special guest host.”

.Paak opened for Mars on the European leg of his 24K Magic world tour and they also both appeared on Chic’s 2018 album It’s About Time. Mars hasn’t put out an album since 2016’s 24K Magic; Anderson .Paak’s last album was 2019’s Ventura.