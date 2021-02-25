Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Announce Collaborative Album As Silk Sonic

News February 25, 2021 11:22 PM By James Rettig

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Announce Collaborative Album As Silk Sonic

News February 25, 2021 11:22 PM By James Rettig

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have teamed up for a collaborative album. Their new project is called Silk Sonic and the first single will be released next Friday (3/5). Mars announced the news on Twitter, writing: “We locked in and made an album.” The artwork says that Bootsy Collins is also involved as the “special guest host.”

.Paak opened for Mars on the European leg of his 24K Magic world tour and they also both appeared on Chic’s 2018 album It’s About Time. Mars hasn’t put out an album since 2016’s 24K Magic; Anderson .Paak’s last album was 2019’s Ventura.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Lisa Lisa And Cult Jam’s “Head To Toe”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Atlantic Starr’s “Always”

    4 days ago

    Daft Punk Announce Breakup

    4 days ago

    Barack Obama And Bruce Springsteen Launch Spotify Podcast

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Nervous Dater Call In The Mess

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest