Marc Maron Doesn’t Know Who Kevin Morby Is, Wants Everyone To Stop Asking About Him

No, Marc Maron doesn’t know who Kevin Morby is, and he would appreciate it if you’d stop asking about him. The comedian, podcaster, and actor has been going on Instagram Live every morning to chat and respond to fans’ questions about various topics, including music. And when someone brought up Kevin Morby last weekend, Maron responded, “I have no idea who Kevin Morby is, but somebody always throws his name out there. I asked somebody about Kevin Morby the other day.”

Morby reposted that clip on his Instagram the next day with the caption “Have me on and I’ll tell you all there is to know @marcmaron,” beginning a half-joking, half-serious campaign to appear on Maron’s WTF podcast. Since then, people have continued to ask Marc Maron about Kevin Morby on his daily Instagram Live sessions — but Marc Maron has remained steadfast in his commitment to not knowing who Kevin Morby is.

“I don’t know who Kevin Morby is,” Maron repeated on yesterday’s Instagram Live. Morby again reposted the footage on his own account, writing, “Marc Maron not knowing who I am being a part of his morning programming is really making my week. I’m a huge Maron/WTF fan ever since hearing the Fionna Apple interview in 2012 and have logged many hours since so hearing his voice keep saying he doesn’t know who I am is an honor. I don’t know who I am either Marc.”

On this morning’s show, Maron addressed the running joke about Morby, and he did not seem very amused by it. “To the Morby situation … I get it,” he said. “So Morby’s aware that I don’t know who he is and he thinks it’s funny that it’s become a thing on this dumb little show that we do here that I don’t know who he is.” Morby reposted it with the hashtag #themorbysituation. How will it end? Find out next time on Morby Ball Z!