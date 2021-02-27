Lady Gaga’s Dogs Recovered

Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs have been recovered safely, the Associated Press reports. Her two Frenchies Koji and Gustav were stolen in Hollywood on Wednesday night by two thieves who shot and wounded the dog walker. Gaga, who was in Rome filming a movie at the time, offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs.

According to the LAPD, a woman who appears to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the crime brought the dogs to the Olympic Community Police Station last night, and a representative for Lady Gaga confirmed that they were the dogs in question. Lady Gaga’s third bulldog ran away during the attack and was later found.

Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery. “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family,” Gaga wrote in a post on social media yesterday. “You’re forever a hero.” Fischer’s family thanked Gaga in a statement to TMZ, saying that she “has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern.”