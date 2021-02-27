Stream Soul Glo’s New EP DisNigga Vol. 1

February 27, 2021 By Peter Helman

Soul Glo, the chaotic, experimental hardcore punk band from Philadelphia, released Songs To Yeet At The Sun, one of the best EPs of 2020, just a few months ago. And today, they’ve already followed it up with another new EP called DisNigga Vol. 1. The release covers a lot of stylistic ground over the course of its three tracks, from industrial rap to screamo, and you can stream the whole thing below.

