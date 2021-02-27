Soul Glo, the chaotic, experimental hardcore punk band from Philadelphia, released Songs To Yeet At The Sun, one of the best EPs of 2020, just a few months ago. And today, they’ve already followed it up with another new EP called DisNigga Vol. 1. The release covers a lot of stylistic ground over the course of its three tracks, from industrial rap to screamo, and you can stream the whole thing below.

