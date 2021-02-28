Andra Day Wins Best Actress For Playing Billie Holiday At 2021 Golden Globes

February 28, 2021 11:03 PM By James Rettig

Andra Day won the award for Best Actress In A Motion Picture — Drama at the 2021 Golden Globes for portraying Billie Holiday in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday. The film, which debuted on Hulu this weekend, was directed by Lee Daniels and written by Pulitzer winner Suzan-Lori Parks.

Day beat out a field that included Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Vanessa Kirby in Pieces Of A Woman, Frances McDormand in Nomadland, and Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman.

Here’s the trailer:

