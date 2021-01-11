Watch The Trailer For Lee Daniels’ The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

News January 11, 2021 5:17 PM By Chris DeVille

Billie Holiday is the latest musical icon to become the subject of a biopic. Directed by Lee Daniels, starring Andra Day as Holiday, and written by Pulitzer winner Suzan-Lori Parks, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday is all set to premiere on Hulu next month. The synopsis: “Beginning in the 1940’s in New York City, the federal government targeted Holiday in a growing effort to escalate and racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial and heart-wrenching ballad, ‘Strange Fruit.'” Watch a trailer below.

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday is out 2/26 on Hulu.

