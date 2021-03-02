Life Is Beautiful Festival Will Return To Las Vegas In September

It’s looking more and more like music festivals will be able to proceed this fall. President Biden announced this afternoon that the United States will have enough vaccine supply for all adults by May. So when the Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful tells us it will return this September after taking off 2020 due to the pandemic, we may actually have good reason to believe them.

Las Vegas Weekly reports that Life Is Beautiful will take place across 18 city blocks from Sept. 17-19. “While there is still uncertainty in the world, we are watching problems evolve into possibilities and are beginning to see all the right signs,” Life Is Beautiful partner Justin Weniger said in a press release. “Much like most of our audience, we’re excited to reacquaint ourselves with a world where discovery and serendipity are once again the norm. We’re ready to hear those three magical words echo from the stage, ‘Are you ready?’ Most importantly, we’re ready to feel the power and connection that comes with Live experiences.”

Tickets go on sale March 4 — just two days from now. The lineup has not yet been revealed, but to give you a sense of the way this festival rolls, headliners for the 2019 edition included Post Malone, Chance The Rapper, the Black Keys, Billie Eilish, and Vampire Weekend.