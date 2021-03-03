Perfume Genius – “Describe (A. G. Cook Remix)”

In its original form, Perfume Genius’ “Describe” was a feedback-charred rock song. Mike Hadreas had summoned a dense glut of heavy harmonic noise to represent the kind of depression that makes you forget what happiness feels like. As the lead single from Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, it was a hell of an introduction to this latest era of Perfume Genius.

A new remix today transforms it into an almost unrecognizable form. A. G. Cook has worked his usual magic on “Describe,” transforming it into bleeping, skittering, hard-crashing drum ‘n’ bass that sounds a bit like 21st century Radiohead with the IDM impulses cranked to 11. The song will be included on Immediately Remixes, Mike Hadreas’ new star-studded full-length reworking of the album.

In conjunction with the remix premiere, Hadreas and his longtime romantic and creative partner Alan Wyffels will answer your questions on love and relationships. Just call (562) 375-4827 starting at 1PM ET. While you wait to be connected, watch Jack Wedge’s video for the remix below.

Immediately Remixes is out 3/12 on Matador.