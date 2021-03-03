Bernice – “Lone Swan”

Eau de Bonjourno, the latest from Toronto pop experimentalists Bernice, is our current Album Of The Week. Before the whole thing comes out on Friday, Bernice are sharing one last single, “Lone Swan,” an extended shimmer centered around Robin Dann’s soft vocals that sounds like it’s getting pulled apart gently at the seams.

“When we think of swans, we think of them coupled, distant, on water – beautiful, peaceful, sailing,” Dann said in a statement. “We know them as aggressive, hissing, dominating, at odds with our world. Lone swan feels conflict, curiosity, and longing. On a deserted road, city street, snowy mountain, suburban pool, forest, nightclub, airplane, crop circle, cloud – she absorbs as much as she releases. She doesn’t quite fit in anywhere she lands, wonders what is real, and her longing for connection carry her forward one webbed foot at a time.”

Listen below.

Eau de Bonjourno is out 3/5 via Telephone Explosion and figureeight.