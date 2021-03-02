Bernice have always been an intriguing prospect — a group of jazz-trained Toronto musicians making their own arty spin on pop music. Their last album was called Puff LP: In the air without a shape, a title that got at a lot of what the band is about, from the airy daydream space their songs inhabit to their skillful balance of the playful and the cerebral. But it also belied something about Bernice. In a way, everything this band does is about shapes. Those shapes may be sliding in and out of focus, they may be the recognizable boundaries of a pop song blurring outside the lines. Still, all along the way, that’s what has often given Bernice’s music its charm: You can peer through the gooey synths and sighing atmospherics and chirpy sound effects alike, and start to recognize the structure of something you know.

On the Puff LP, Bernice’s collective improvisatory background sometimes made the songs feel as if they were coming into being before you, as they unfolded. Now, for its followup Eau de Bonjourno, the band is perhaps more consciously manipulating established traditions than ever before. It’s an album that, as vocalist Robin Dann put it, “openly plays with the shape of a pop song.” Across Eau de Bonjourno, Bernice make good on that promise again and again. The album features some of their most straightforward material, but also songs that pull further into the other direction, memorable hooks balanced with spacier textures that could only emit from the deeper recesses of a person’s head.

Based on its initial singles, Eau de Bonjourno seemed as if it was going to simply lean into the former, prizing clearer melodies and welcoming sounds even while still warping them into the band’s own vernacular. Eau de Bonjourno was introduced with two of Bernice’s most direct songs ever, “Groove Elation” and “It’s Me, Robin.” While “It’s Me, Robin” was a conversational earworm — with a name alone that suggested a new kind of openness on this album — “Groove Elation” could almost be taken as a mission statement at first. It still had the odd synthetic shimmer of Bernice’s music, but the band slowly built it into something different, a rhythm you could almost dance to and a mellower iteration of euphoria.

“We come out of so many musical traditions and are trying to make something that’s not a direct descendent of any of them,” Dann added when describing Eau de Bonjourno. Indeed, Bernice and their new music remain hard to place — they have little to do with other notable names in the Toronto indie landscape, or with much else in the indie world in general. They do not loudly broadcast those musical backgrounds in any way that might lead you to say, for example, that Bernice is uniquely jazz-influenced in comparison to their peers. Instead, so much of it occurs in an in-between. Sometimes it’s like indie made new age, sometimes it’s like lounge music gone glitchy. Eau de Bonjourno manages to sound pristine but act unpredictably, all its glassy synths and soothing vocals floating above beats that stutter or randomly interject, chiming and pinging sounds crash landing all around the edges of these songs. You can almost hear that prompt, that idea of bending the shape of a pop song, in the actual sonic textures of the album. Most of Eau de Bonjourno sounds like someone dropped a beautiful crystal, and rather than breaking not into violent shards, it drifted off as glistening bubbles.

The same as Bernice’s sound can be hard to pin down, they make some unexpected choices with how Eau de Bonjourno is structured. After “Groove Elation” and “It’s Me, Robin,” the album settles into a long, meditative stretch. It’s a very slow-burn approach to a Side A; “Big Mato” and “Dry River Bed” and “Lone Swan” are all some of the most patient, most abstract tracks on the album. Clattering piano keys, melodies reemerging from murk, a more nocturnal tint; on “Dry River Bed” and “Lone Swan” in particular, Bernice suddenly approach a moody strain of electronica.

Eau de Bonjourno, in fact, has an overall older, wiser, wearier, and more shadowy tone than its predecessor. But that doesn’t mean Bernice have abandoned certain core elements of their identity. Lyrically, there is a purity that’s often run through Bernice’s music, or a quirky brand of innocence that’s sometimes led to people identifying a sort of childlike perspective in their music. That’s still there on Eau de Bonjourno. Take “Big Mato” for example, a song about a salad that turns to a song about love, a quotidian act turned cosmic as Dann works her way over the words “bowl of creation” in the chorus. There are images of animals — a dog hiding out beside a highway and a dry riverbed, a whole song dedicated to the tragedy of a swan that only sings when it’s about to die, a beaver chomping away on some wood.