It’s always fun when the world gets another “‘Bad Company’ by Bad Company from the album Bad Company” moment. So we here at Stereogum are delighted to present “God’s Hate” by God’s Hate from the album God’s Hate.

God’s Hate is an extremely heavy hardcore band led by the great pro wrestler Brody King, and its lineup includes a bunch of members of metalcore warriors Twitching Tongues. Thanks to King’s thriving wrestling career, God’s Hate have been relatively dormant in recent years, and they haven’t released a whole lot of music since their 2016 full-length debut Mass Murder. But the pandemic gave them more more time, so next week God’s Hate are coming blasting back with their new self-titled album.

We’ve already posted first single “Be Harder,” which is exactly as hard as the title implies. Today, the band has followed that one up with a song called “God’s Hate.” (Usually, when hardcore bands name songs after themselves, they put those songs on their first demos. God’s Hate really had to let this one percolate.) “God’s Hate” opens with a vocal sample of Yellowstone‘s Luke Grimes saying some coldblooded shit before killing someone, and I’m delighted to welcome Grimes to the hardcore-intro vocal-sample pantheon. The song itself is a monstrous, brutal lurch that alternates between rabid sprint and thunderous crunch. It’s got a hard-squealing guitar solo from Taylor Young, the former Nails member who produced the album and who also played lead guitar on it. It rules. Listen below.

<a href="https://godshate.bandcamp.com/album/gods-hate">God's Hate by God's Hate</a>

God’s Hate is out 3/12 on Closed Casket Activities, and it has the hardest cover art I’ve seen in a minute. In related news, I ordered the camo hoodie. Couldn’t help myself.