Tasha – “Would You Mind Please Pulling Me Close?”

Tasha released her debut album, Alone At Last, back in 2018, and around this time last year, the Chicago artist re-emerged with the wonderful single “But There’s Still The Moon.”

Today, she’s back with a new track called “Would You Mind Please Pulling Me Close?,” a gutting one about distance and always feeling absent from the progression of life when you’re out on the road. “I’m fine today/ I’ll be fine again,” Tasha assures herself, her voice scraping against the steady acoustic guitar that grounds the song as it swells up into billowing noise. “It’s not that I miss home/ I just miss not feeling so alone.”

“This song is, admittedly, a sad one, about losing the people close to you when you don’t expect to, and wanting to hold on to precious moments,” Tasha said in a statement. “I had also just returned from my first touring run, and was reflecting on what home means when I’m far away from it, and how isolating and lonely it can feel to tour alone.”

Listen below.

“Would You Mind Please Pulling Me Close?” is out now via Father/Daughter.