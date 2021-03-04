Lady Dan – “No Home”

A couple weeks ago, Austin singer-songwriter Tyler Dozier announced her debut album under the moniker Lady Dan. It’s called I Am The Prophet, and so far we’ve heard the album’s evocative title track. Today, she’s back with another one.

Lady Dan’s latest is called “No Home.” Here’s what Dozier had to say about the song and video:

This is maybe the most vulnerable song on my record and I felt like there needed to be an equally vulnerable video to match it. I’m sure you can all tell by now, that I love symbolism and reading between the lines. This song is about the ending of a 4.5-year abusive relationship amidst losing my dad and becoming estranged from my mom. It’s funny, I wrote the guitar for this song when I was 17, and I want to say it was originally supposed to be a worship song. I revisited the instrumentals a few years ago, and these lyrics came pouring out. I suppose it was something I really needed to process through music. In the video, I’m stripped naked (as naked as I can be without making my grandma cry) and left there in all of my discomforts. It felt important to use my friends in this video — they represent the support I found in my feminine friendships during my loss and recovery. So they’re seen redressing me and tearing the veil, so to say.

Check it out below.

I Am The Prophet is out 4/23 via Earth Libraries. Pre-order it here.