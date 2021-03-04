Moontype – “3 Weeks”

Chicago trio Moontype are releasing their debut album Bodies Of Water next month on the label Born Yesterday, co-founded by Deeper’s Kevin Fairbairn. We’ve already heard early tracks “Ferry” and “About You.” And today they’re sharing “3 Weeks,” a quieter and subtler song that slowly builds from Margaret McCarthy’s bare vocals over simple fingerpicked guitar to an explosion of exultant vocal harmonies.

“I wrote this song in the midst of a big crush that was mixed with a new friendship and a new job and a new city,” McCarthy explains. “I was trying to get a handle on how to move through this phase of transition while also having a feeling that was too big to really put into words. I kept waiting for the moment to come, when I would know exactly what to say and how to say it, but it never came.”

Listen to “3 Weeks,” which may or may not be a sequel to Barenaked Ladies’ “One Week” and Grizzly Bear’s/FKA Twigs’ “Two Weeks,” below.

Bodies Of Water is out 4/2 via Born Yesterday Records. Pre-order it here.