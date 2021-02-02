Moontype – “About You”

Late last year, Chicago’s Moontype impressed us with their new single “Ferry,” their first track on the Deeper-affiliated label Born Yesterday. We won’t have to wait long to hear more. It turns out “Ferry” was just a precursor to a full-length debut called Bodies Of Water, due out in the beginning of April.

Along with the announcement, the band have shared a new track called “About You.” Here’s what vocalist/bassist Margaret McCarthy had to say about it:

When I wrote “About You” I was sitting in my apartment missing my friend who had gone abroad for the semester and thinking about all the moments that made our friendship so special. The glue between us started to form while on tour, walking through Richmond VA for hours one night past confederate monuments and art on building walls. The friendship began as a crush but it slowly melted into something more lasting — we made a synth together, we wrote songs together — and I really just wanted to be around them most of the time! There was this feeling of being two magnets, pulling towards each other, but the pull doesn’t stay that strong forever and I wanted to remember what it felt like at the start. I’m grateful I wrote it down in that way because now me and my friend fall in and out of touch but every time we play that song I remember how special they are and how important they are to me.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Anti-Divinity”

02 “Your Mom”

03 “About You”

04 “When Will I Learn”

05 “3 Weeks”

06 “When You Say Yes”

07 “Ferry”

08 “Blue Michigan”

09 “Alpha”

10 “Lush”

11 “Stuck On You”

12 “Me And My Body”

Bodies Of Water is out 4/2 on Born Yesterday. Pre-order it here.