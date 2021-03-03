TOBACCO – “For the Queen”
Black Moth Super Rainbow’s Tom Fec, aka Tobacco, is releasing his new album Fucked Up Friends 3, the first installment of his Fucked Up Friends series in over a decade, on Friday. Early track “This Man” was a classic Tobacco song that would’ve fit right in on the first Fucked Up Friends. And now we’re getting another track called “For The Queen,” a scuzzy instrumental head-nodder that forgoes Tobacco’s usual vocodered vocals. Listen below.
Fucked Up Friends 3 is out 3/5 on Rad Cult.