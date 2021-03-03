TOBACCO – “For the Queen”

New Music March 3, 2021 10:01 PM By Peter Helman

Black Moth Super Rainbow’s Tom Fec, aka Tobacco, is releasing his new album Fucked Up Friends 3, the first installment of his Fucked Up Friends series in over a decade, on Friday. Early track “This Man” was a classic Tobacco song that would’ve fit right in on the first Fucked Up Friends. And now we’re getting another track called “For The Queen,” a scuzzy instrumental head-nodder that forgoes Tobacco’s usual vocodered vocals. Listen below.

Fucked Up Friends 3 is out 3/5 on Rad Cult.

