Watch The Trailer For Danny Boyle & Irvine Welsh’s Alan McGee Biopic Creation Stories

News March 4, 2021 10:15 AM By Peter Helman

Creation Stories, the upcoming biopic about the rise of the iconic UK label Creation Records and its founder Alan McGee, is coming out next month. Directed by Nick Moran, best known for playing Eddie the card shark in Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, the film is based on McGee’s 2001 memoir of the same name.

Creation Stories was executive produced by Trainspotting director Danny Boyle, co-written by Trainspotting novelist Irvine Welsh, and stars Trainspotting‘s Ewen Bremner as McGee. And it looks like it’ll have a killer soundtrack, featuring the music of Oasis, Primal Scream, Teenage Fanclub, My Bloody Valentine, Sex Pistols, and David Bowie. Watch the trailer below.

Creation Stories hits theaters 4/15.

