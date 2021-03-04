Miranda Lambert Announces Stripped-Down Acoustic Album & Unveils Plans For Nashville Bar

Miranda Lambert made a quarantine album! The great country star released her gleaming, polished album Wildcard late in 2019, and her tour behind that record made for a hugely satisfying arena spectacle. But today, Lambert has announced a new album that’ll veer in a radically different direction. This spring, Lambert will release The Marfa Tapes, a stripped-down and acoustic album that she recorded in the arty Texas desert town of the title.

Lambert made The Marfa Tapes with fellow Texan singer-songwriters Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, both of whom are past collaborators. Ingram and Randall are generally known as behind-the-scenes country songwriters, though Ingram came out with the #1 country hit “Wherever You Are” back in 2005. On the album, Lambert shared equal billing with her two collaborators. On her Instagram, Lambert describes the songs thus: “They’re raw. You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing… We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music.” The idea of a rootsy Miranda Lambert record sounds genuinely awesome. First single “In His Arms” is out at midnight tonight, and the album arrives 5/7.

In other Lambert news, the Nashville Business Journal reports that she’ll soon be the first female country star with her own bar in Nashville’s Lower Broadway area. Lambert has partnered with TC Restaurant Group to start up a new establishment called Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, and it’ll soon open at 308 Broadway.